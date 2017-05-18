President Trump Calls Special Counsel ‘Witch Hunt’

May 18, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: fbi, James Comey, President Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, russia, social media, Special Counsel, Twitter

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

President Donald Trump is assailing the naming of a special counsel as “the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

Trump is responding to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead a probe of allegations that Trump’s campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the election.

In another tweet Thursday morning, he claims, “With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!”

He did not provide examples or evidence of any alleged “illegal acts.”

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week, prompting some to call for an independent prosecutor to lead the investigation.
The White House says an investigation will prove there was no collusion.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch