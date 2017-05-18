Rangers Sweep Phillies To Earn 9th Straight Win

May 18, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Martin Perez, MLB, Philadelphia Phillies, Ryan Rua, Texas Rangers

ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – Martin Perez went seven strong and the Rangers swept the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Wednesday afternoon to earn their ninth straight win.

For the fourth time in his career, Perez struck out eight batters. He allowed two runs on five hits and didn’t walk anyone in route to his second win of the season (2-5).

The Texas offense was paced by Ryan Rua who reached base four times (2 hits, 2 walks). Rua hit his third home run of the season, a three-run shot to right, to cap a five-run fifth inning.

The Rangers head to Detroit Friday for the first of three against the Tigers.

Catch the game on 105.3 The Fan starting at 5:30.

 

