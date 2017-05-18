Tasha’s KRLD To Do List May 18-21, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Jennifer Nettles is in concert at the Meyerson tonight (Thursday 5/18). It is a benefit concert for Launchability, an organization which matches adults with disabilities to jobs.

The BIG Giveback Event this evening (5/18) from 4 to 8 at Sunnyland Patio Furniture (7879 Spring Valley Rd., Dallas) benefits Carry the Load and Highway for Health with a silent auction and donations made in lieu of delivery fees. Carry the Load is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing active ways to honor our nation’s heroes by connecting Americans to the sacrifices made by our military, law enforcement, firefighters and rescue personnel. Highway for Health brings awareness to childhood obesity and bullying through proper nutritional facts, fitness training programs, counseling programs and educational seminars.

A Rock & Relief for East Texas benefit to help the Van Zandt County storm victims is happening Sunday (5/21) at O’Rileys Pub 8989 Forest Lane in Dallas. Cover is a donation or donated item with all donations going to Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department.

Bands participating:

HOLY DYVER – Tribute to the music of Dio

UNGLUED – Stone Temple Pilot Tribute

KOPPUR THIEF

COLDSTONE – High energy blues/rock

BLACKLAND SAINTS

HILLBILLY ORCHESTRA

ROCK BOX

The Texas Ballet Theater’s performance of Alice in Wonderland is at Bass Hall this weekend. (5/19-21)

Pirates and mermaids invade Scarborough Renaissance Festival this weekend May 20 & 21, 2017 for the second to last weekend of the 2017 season. Visitors are also invited to experience a keg tapping that is being done just as they did it hundreds of years ago. The May 20th and 21st daily Wine Tastings will feature the wines of the New World and the daily Beer Tastings will feature beers of the New World, West

The Dallas Pet Expo is at Dallas Market Hall Saturday and Sunday. (5/20-21)

There is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Model Ashly Graham will host a book signing at Barnes and Noble Northpark on Friday evening. (5/19) She will be signing her new book A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like.

Taste of Irving is happening this Saturday (5/20) at Cimarron Park. Taste of Irving is an outdoor festival featuring family friendly activities and food from a variety of area restaurants and food trucks. The event also offers live music, a fun zone and a large craft marketplace. Inexpensive food items from more than 24 vendors can be sampled at the event. Each restaurant sells menu items for $5 or less

Taste of Addison is this weekend. May 19-21

Mastodon and Eagles of Death Metal are playing Gas Monkey Live this Friday night. (5/19)

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks are playing Gas Monkey Bar and Grill Saturday night. (5/20)

The Elm Street Music and Tattoo Festival is this weekend at Trees. (5/19-21)

Atlanta Rhythm Section is playing Arlington Music Hall Friday night. (5/19)

Ambrosia is playing at Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts Saturday night. (5/20)

Billy Ocean is playing Winstar Friday night. (5/19)

Air Supply is playing Winstar Saturday night. (5/20)

The Bellamy Brothers are playing Billy Bob’s Friday night. (5/19)

Montgomery Gentry is playing Billy Bob’s Saturday night. (5/20)

Rockwall Founders Day Festival is Saturday at Harry Myers Park with Pat Green and Cory Morrow. (5/20)

The Wildflower Arts and Music Festival is this weekend at Galatyn Park. (5/19-21) Tons of bands are playing this thing. Here is a sampling:

Martha Davis and The Motels

B52’s

Swan Song

Orleans

Night Ranger

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Shooter Jennings