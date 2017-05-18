CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Texas Senate Approves Rape Kit Funding Measure

May 18, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: donations, driver license renewal, Funding, Politics, Rape Kit, Texas, Texas Senate

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

The Texas Senate has approved a bill allowing drivers to offer donations to help the state clear its backlog of untested rape kits.

The proposal asks drivers renewing their licenses to donate $1 or more to help test rape kits awaiting analysis.

Advocates say that while the driver license renewal approach is new, turning to crowdfunding isn’t. In 2007, Texas enacted a $5 fee from sexually oriented businesses to help finance initiatives like rape crisis centers and programs for sexual assault survivors.

The GOP-controlled state Senate approved the bill Wednesday, and it cleared the House last month. Though sponsored by Democrats, it also has found support with spending-conscious Republicans.

Texas has thousands of untested rape kits statewide. Bill sponsors say processing a single one can cost up to $2,000.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch