Two Injured On Southwest Flight To Houston

HOUSTON (CBSDFW) – Two people were injured in separate incidents on a Southwest Airlines flight from Raleigh-Durham to Houston Thursday morning.
Firefighters and paramedics surrounded flight 2233 around 8:00 a.m. shortly after it landed at Hobby Airport in Houston.
According Southwest Airlines, a 24-year-old female passenger was injured after she hit her head in the bathroom. She was treated during the flight and is expected to be fine.
Also, a 70-year-old man passed out during the flight and was given first-air by the airline crew. His condition has not been released.