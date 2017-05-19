AA Confirms Disturbance On Flight To Hawaii

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HONOLULU (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Law enforcement officers were requested to meet a plane that landed Friday in Honolulu because of a passenger disturbance.
American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed in Honolulu at 11:35 a.m.
She said the crew requested law enforcement meet the plane upon landing because of a “passenger disturbance.”
The TSA says intial reports are he became belligerent on board and was subdued by an airline employee and an off-duty Honolulu police officer, CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave reports.
The plane was escorted into Honolulu by two F-22 fighter jets.
There were 181 passengers and six crew members on board.
