Cuteness Alert: Baby Lion Explores Habitat At Dallas Zoo

May 19, 2017 2:56 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The Dallas Zoo posted an adorable video of their new lion cub on Friday.

9-week old Bahati is seen rolling around in the grass and playing with her mother Lina and aunt Jasiri.

Bahati became the first lion cub to be born at the zoo in over 40 years.

The female lion cub’s name means “lucky one” in Swahili.

Bahati overcame considerable odds to make it into this world, according to the zoo. Her mother had previously delivered stillborn cubs, and her birth was successful due to an intervention by the zoo’s  veterinary team.

baby lion1 Cuteness Alert: Baby Lion Explores Habitat At Dallas Zoo

Bahati is the first lion cub born at the Dallas Zoo in more than 40 years! (credit: Dallas Zoo)

Bahati can now be seen in the Savanna Predator area in the Giants of the Savanna, the Dallas Zoo says.

