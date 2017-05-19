Dallas Police Searching For Missing Man

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
Dallas police are hoping you can help find a missing man.
According to officials, 53-year-old Gerry Kelly was last seen around 5:00 p.m. Thursday leaving his home on Holliday Court, east of south Hampton Road in Oak Cliff.
Police say Kelly has dementia and may be confused.
Police describe Kelly (B/M 5′ 8″) with black hair and brown eyes and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen in gray sweatpants and shirt.
Anyone with information regarding Gerry Kelly are asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.