Feds Will Not Pursue Another John Wiley Price Trial

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Federal prosecutors said Friday they will not pursue another trial or any more charges against Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price or his consultant Kathy Nealy.

A jury found Price not guilt of bribery and mail fraud.

Jurors could not come to a consensus on conspiracy to defraud the IRS.

Price has resumed his pretrial role on the Dallas County Commissioners Court and involving himself in community events.

Here is the full statement by U.S. Attorney John Parker:

Although I am disappointed in the outcome of this case, my responsibility is larger than the consideration of my subjective views. I must objectively consider the totality of circumstances that the prosecution now faces. Having painstakingly done so, it is my considered judgment that pursuing another trial against Mr. Price will not serve the interests of justice. I have concluded the same is true regarding the pending trial against Ms. Nealy.

My decision today is fundamentally different than the initial decision to seek this indictment and in no way reflects on the soundness of that earlier decision. I have information available to me now that was not available at the time of the indictment and could only be obtained through the trial process. This additional information compels the conclusion that the reasonable, good-faith beliefs we had at the time of indictment regarding our chances for success at trial have been substantially diminished.

The evidence and facts as known at the time of indictment demanded that this office pursue this case. However, while it is our responsibility to seek justice when presented with such evidence, it is never our responsibility to secure a conviction at all costs.

I am extremely proud of the dedicated prosecutors and agents who worked tirelessly on these matters for many years. These public servants discharged their duties with the utmost integrity and never shrunk from the challenges inherent in what everyone knew was going to be a difficult and polarizing trial.