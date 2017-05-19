CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Friday Is ‘National Bike To Work Day’

May 19, 2017 5:46 AM By Chelsea Wade
Many people are trading in four wheels for two on Friday. It’s “National Bike to Work Day,” and police are asking drivers to look out for those participating in the annual event.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will have treats and free bike tuneups at some of its stations between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

“Energizer stations” will be at the following DART locations:

Downtown Plano Station, 1001 E. 16th St.
Cityline/Bush Station, 1300 E. President George Bush Hwy.
Mockingbird Station, 5465 E. Mockingbird Ln.
St. Paul Station on Bryan Avenue in downtown Dallas
Farmers Branch Station, 12800 Denton Rd.
Addison Transit Center, 4925 Arapaho Rd.
Dallas Streetcar’s Oakenwald stop, 1501 N. Zang Blvd.

DART said the number of people who opted for the two wheel commute in the U.S. grew by more than 62 percent between 2000 and 2013.

 

