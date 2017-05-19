CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
George H.W. Bush To Attend 1st Event Since Hospital Release

May 19, 2017 12:13 PM
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) — Former President George H. W. Bush plans to make his first public appearance since he was released from a Houston hospital last month.

The 92-year-old Bush was treated for pneumonia and chronic bronchitis during a two-week stay at the hospital in April. He left April 28.

A spokesman says the former president and former first lady Barbara Bush will attend the re-dedication of the Mathew J. Lanigan Bridge over the Kennebunk River in Maine on Friday. The Bushes make their summer home in Kennebunkport.

The bridge was first built in 1933 and takes drivers and pedestrians from Kennebunk to Kennebunkport. Girl Scouts, musicians and antique vehicles from 1933 are a planned part of the event, as well as a double ribbon-cutting ceremony.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

