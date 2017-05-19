CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Grand Prairie Teacher Arrested For Improper Teacher-Student Relationship

May 19, 2017 12:14 PM By Kristin Weisell
Filed Under: Crime, Derek Fuller, Dr. Susan Hull, Education, Grand Prairie High School, Grand Prairie ISD, Superintendent Dr. Susan Hull, Teacher-Student Relationship, Texas, Texas Education Agency

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW) – A local high school teacher is under arrest, accused of having an improper relationship with a student.

Grand Prairie ISD says 23-year-old algebra teacher Derek Fuller was arrested after a months long investigation into his alleged relationship with a student. It’s unknown how old the student is.

Fuller was a first year teacher at Grand Prairie High school.

Sam Buckmeyer with the Grand Prairie ISD says school officials got word of the alleged relationship at the end of January, and took Fuller out of the classroom the very next day.

“He has not been in the classroom since that time” says Buckmeyer. “Law enforcement was immediately notified, they opened an investigation and that of course resulted in Thursday’s arrest.”

Buckmeyer says Fuller has also been reported to the Texas Education Agency.

“This kind of conduct is outrageous and will not be tolerated,” said Dr. Susan Hull, Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent in a statement. “The teacher-student relationship is sacred. It reflects a vow from teachers to parents that their children are safe–as safe as they would be at home. When a teacher in Grand Prairie ISD breaks that vow, he or she will be dealt with quickly and aggressively. I encourage law enforcement to pursue all available action.”

