It’s Time To Redouble Your Cybersecurity Steps

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – The WannaCry ransomware attack that crippled computers worldwide could result in the largest financial and economic losses ever. And it’s a harsh reminder of how difficult it can be to keep your data and devices safe. Given that it’s all but impossible to function without using the internet every day, any connected device and your data are always exposed to cyberthreats. They’re everywhere, and you can do little to stop them.

But you can take steps to safeguard yourself. Think if them as pieces of your personal cybersecurity policy.

Of course, the first and most important thing is to create strong passwords for your devices and online accounts — and change them often. And don’t think a six-digit password will do. That’s almost like having no password at all.

Hackers use password-generation tools, multiple dictionaries of English and foreign words, and linguistic patterns. Plus, they scour social media accounts for clues to your passwords. Security experts say a good hacker can break two-thirds of all passwords in existence today in a few minutes.

The strongest passwords contain at least 10-14 characters, use letters, numbers and at least one special character ( !, #, $, %, &, etc.)

