Keller High Teacher Is Jeopardy! Champion

May 19, 2017 10:15 PM
KELLER (CBS11) – A Keller High School History teacher has done it!

David Clemmons can now add the title of Jeopardy! champion to his resume.

CBS11 has been following the story for about a week and half now. We were at every watch party held at Keller High to see Clemmons advance.

On Friday night’s finale episode of the Teachers Championship, Clemmons finished a dream he has had for more than 30 years… becoming a Jeopardy! champion.

“It was very much a cloud nine kind of experience for me and for my family,” said Clemmons.

Along with the title of champ, Clemmons won $100,000.

He said he is using that money to pay for his daughter’s college tuition.

His wife said they also plan on setting some of the money aside to take a vacation.

