Keller High Teacher Is Jeopardy! Champion

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KELLER (CBS11) – A Keller High School History teacher has done it!
David Clemmons can now add the title of Jeopardy! champion to his resume.
CBS11 has been following the story for about a week and half now. We were at every watch party held at Keller High to see Clemmons advance.
On Friday night’s finale episode of the Teachers Championship, Clemmons finished a dream he has had for more than 30 years… becoming a Jeopardy! champion.
“It was very much a cloud nine kind of experience for me and for my family,” said Clemmons.
Along with the title of champ, Clemmons won $100,000.
He said he is using that money to pay for his daughter’s college tuition.
His wife said they also plan on setting some of the money aside to take a vacation.