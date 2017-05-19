CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Good Times Brewing At Main Street Fest In Grapevine

May 19, 2017 6:22 AM By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under: drinks, Food, Grapevine, Main Street, Main Street Fest

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – Fun things are brewing this weekend in Grapevine as the historic city celebrates the 33rd annual Main Street Fest. While many people will be tapping into the different craft beers, there are plenty of attractions for all members of the family — like shopping, rides and food!

A variety of marketplace and artisan vendors will be on hand throughout the weekend, and more than 20 bands are scheduled to perform. The headlining act is “The Voice” winner Sundance Head, who will be rocking the stage on Friday night. Younger visitors can enjoy the museum exhibits, carnival rides, midway or KidZone children’s area.

But the biggest attractions are the craft brew events. Adult brew lovers will have an opportunity to sample different more than 50 different craft beers, cask tappings and limited releases. The brew masters will even be available to chat with people as they give live demonstrations all weekend long.

Perhaps the best news is that admission to Main Street Fest is free until 5:00 p.m. on Friday. After that, tickets cost $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for kids. Visit the event’s official webpage to purchase tickets now, see event times and get a complete list of the many attractions scheduled for this weekend.

Note: Storms are expected on Friday night and throughout this weekend, so be sure to check out the weather forecast before heading to Main Street Fest or any other outdoor activities that you may have planned. Main Street Fest does expect to go on, rain or shine.

