Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender Arrested in Louisiana

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list has been captured in Louisiana.
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Johnny June Mason Jr. was taken into custody in Baton Rouge on May 16. U.S. Marshals found the 48-year-old at a condominium complex and took him into custody without incident.
Mason was wanted for parole violations and failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted of was convicted of aggravated rape and aggravated crime against nature involving a 16-year-old girl in Louisiana. Sometime after being found guilty and serving a 20 year prison sentence, Mason moved to Harris County. He had been a fugitive since 2016.
Officials said Mason’s arrest was not the result of a tip so no reward will be paid, but anyone with information about other Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders is asked to contact authorities. There are five different ways to provide anonymous tips:
