New Home For Collin County Deputy Sheriff

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (CBS11) – A Collin County deputy sheriff is celebrating a moment he was starting to think might never come.

Deputy William Armstrong received the keys to his new house about a year and a half after he had originally hoped to see it finished.

The deputy sheriff and Marine veteran was building the house himself and was close to finished when the December 2015 deadly tornado blew through and destroyed all his work.

He refused to give up and started work rebuilding from scratch.

Then five months into the new work a second storm sent straight line winds across the property, and he had to start all over again.

That’s when local contractor Hill and Wilkinson offered to rebuild the home for him with several workers and vendors donating labor and materials.

Now Deputy Armstrong tells CBS11 he’s so grateful to finally have his dream home.

“Well, I’m a Marine, so the way that we work is we wake up in the morning,” he said. “We decide what we’re going to do, and we have a mission, and we’re going to go do that mission, and we’re going to complete those dreams no matter what we do. We’re going to try as hard as we can every waking moment to get your dreams.”