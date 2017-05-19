Police: Body Dumped Along Texas Road After Hearse Stolen

by Kelli Wiese

BRYAN (KRLD) – Two people are being questioned in a bizarre stolen hearse case.

Bryan police say a man driving a hearse left it with the keys inside as he ran into a convenience store. Two unknown suspects then jumped in and took off in the hearse.

Sergeant Jason James with Bryan police says they got a call from a truck driver who saw a stretcher with a deceased person on it in a ditch.

James tells KRLD that the thieves dumped the body and drove off.

Officers were able to catch up to the suspects and took them into custody, James said. They could face serious charges.

Authorities haven’t released any information on them at this time.

