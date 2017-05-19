For Poteet Senior, Valedictorian Runs In The Family

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBS11) – At Poteet High School, Sherin George is the 2017 graduating class valedictorian.

“We had always known this was the goal for us,” said George.

But in her family, there’s more than one ‘number one.’

“I knew I had an expectation to live up to,” she said.

Her two older brothers were also valedictorians. One in 2008, the other in 2012.

At home, the seeds of success were planted early.

“Before they got to kindergarten, they knew their letters,” explained mom Shibu George. “They knew their numbers, their shapes. So they were pretty set for kindergarten.”

“We always tell them, you have your own potential in you,” shared dad Sunny George. “You can work hard and achieve anything.”

All three kids followed in his footsteps.

Her dad graduated at the top of his high school class in India.

Sherin said becoming valedictorian didn’t come easy. Studying took countless hours – leaving little time for sleep.

“On a typical weeknight, I slept maybe 5 hours or so,” said Sherin.

Her goal is to eventually study law in college. The title may be family tradition, but Sherin says, “It doesn’t have to run in your blood. It’s more about your mentality and attitude and your work ethic.”

One of her brothers graduated from law school. The other is currently in medical school.

Sherin is headed to the University of Texas at Dallas just like them.