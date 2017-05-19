For Poteet Senior, Valedictorian Runs In The Family

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 6: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 6:00 PM To 6:30 PM

For Poteet Senior, Valedictorian Runs In The Family

May 19, 2017 4:50 PM By Yona Gavino
Filed Under: Mesquite, Poteet High School, Sherin George, Valedictorian

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MESQUITE (CBS11) – At Poteet High School, Sherin George is the 2017 graduating class valedictorian.

“We had always known this was the goal for us,” said George.

But in her family, there’s more than one ‘number one.’

“I knew I had an expectation to live up to,” she said.

Her two older brothers were also valedictorians. One in 2008, the other in 2012.

At home, the seeds of success were planted early.

“Before they got to kindergarten, they knew their letters,” explained mom Shibu George. “They knew their numbers, their shapes. So they were pretty set for kindergarten.”

“We always tell them, you have your own potential in you,” shared dad Sunny George. “You can work hard and achieve anything.”

All three kids followed in his footsteps.

Her dad graduated at the top of his high school class in India.

Sherin said becoming valedictorian didn’t come easy. Studying took countless hours – leaving little time for sleep.

“On a typical weeknight, I slept maybe 5 hours or so,” said Sherin.

Her goal is to eventually study law in college. The title may be family tradition, but Sherin says, “It doesn’t have to run in your blood. It’s more about your mentality and attitude and your work ethic.”

One of her brothers graduated from law school. The other is currently in medical school.

Sherin is headed to the University of Texas at Dallas just like them.

More from Yona Gavino
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch