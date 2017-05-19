Rainy Forecast Impacts Dallas Festivals

May 19, 2017 10:35 PM By Jeff Paul
DALLAS (CBS11) – The forecast of potential severe weather is impacting many outdoors events planned for the DFW Metroplex this weekend.

The Elm Street Music and Tattoo Festival is not taking any chances.

For the first time, most of the bands were scheduled to play on an outdoor stage.

The looming rainy weather forced organizers to move all of the artists and bands indoors at various venues in Deep Ellum.

“I just got blow up on the phone, the text messages and emails saying…’hey, important, we got a problem.’ So I’m always like hey, it’s Texas, the weather could change any minute,” said Oliver Peck, Elm Fest Founder.

The festival kicked off Friday at Trees in Deep Ellum.

The shows and exhibits run through the weekend.

