Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tornadoes touched down in three Plains states on Thursday during nasty spring storms featuring ominous cloud formations but there were no reports of major damage, serious injuries or deaths.

The National Weather Service logged nearly 20 reports of tornadoes from the states of Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma and numerous reports of high winds and hail.

Meteorologist Vanessa Pearce in Wichita says tornadoes were reported in Barton, Barber and Ford counties Thursday afternoon. Heavy rains and hail were reported across much of the region, with flash flooding reported in Great Bend, Kansas. No serious damage or injuries were reported.

The system also spawned several tornadoes Thursday in Texas and Oklahoma. Meteorologist Michael Scotten in Norman, Oklahoma, says four tornadoes were reported in western Oklahoma and two in northwest Texas. On Thursday afternoon, a tornado touched down in the town of Crowell, Texas — about 80 miles west of Wichita Falls. Twisters also struck near the towns of Duke and Corn in Oklahoma.

It was the second day of storms in the Plains states and “intense” tornadoes were forecast for the Southern Plains through Friday.

