Trio Busted After Robbing Verizon Store Of $25,000 In Electronics

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW) – Three men are accused of holding up two employees at a Verizon store in Carrollton on Thursday morning.

Police said Charles Lampkins, 20, Terance Johnson, 21, and Jahad Givens, 21, all from Cedar Hill, stole $25,000 worth of iPhones and iPads, and ordered the employees to get on the ground.

“Luckily they didn’t get too far,” said Jolene DeVito, a Carrollton police spokeswoman. “We were able to track them down with the help of the Dallas Police Department. We got them in custody and recovered all of the merchandise.”

Officers scooped the men up at a park in Oak Cliff.

“They had pulled over in the 700 block of North Cliff Street and tried to get rid of the phones, but it was too late. Dallas Police got them in custody, and we’re grateful for their help.”

They’ve each been charged with aggravated robbery.

Lampkins also had warrants out of Dallas for aggravated assault, robbery and attempted burglary.

They’re expected to be arraigned Friday morning, and transferred to the Dallas County Jail, according to DeVito.