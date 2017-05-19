Trio Busted After Robbing Verizon Store Of $25,000 In Electronics

May 19, 2017 9:22 AM By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Charles Lampkins, Crime, Jahad Givens, robbery, Terance Johnson, Texas, Verizon store

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW) – Three men are accused of holding up two employees at a Verizon store in Carrollton on Thursday morning.

Police said Charles Lampkins, 20, Terance Johnson, 21, and Jahad Givens, 21, all from Cedar Hill, stole $25,000 worth of iPhones and iPads, and ordered the employees to get on the ground.

phones Trio Busted After Robbing Verizon Store Of $25,000 In Electronics

Stolen property recovered from Verizon store robbery in Carrollton, Texas (Image via Carrollton Police Dept.)

 

“Luckily they didn’t get too far,” said Jolene DeVito, a Carrollton police spokeswoman.  “We were able to track them down with the help of the Dallas Police Department.  We got them in custody and recovered all of the merchandise.”

Officers scooped the men up at a park in Oak Cliff.

“They had pulled over in the 700 block of North Cliff Street and tried to get rid of the phones, but it was too late.  Dallas Police got them in custody, and we’re grateful for their help.”

They’ve each been charged with aggravated robbery.

Lampkins also had warrants out of Dallas for aggravated assault, robbery and attempted burglary.

They’re expected to be arraigned Friday morning, and transferred to the Dallas County Jail, according to DeVito.

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch