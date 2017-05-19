Two Fort Worth Assistant Police Chiefs Demoted

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) –Two Fort Worth assistant police chiefs were demoted to captain following an investigation into the leak of a viral bodycam video.
Assistant Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes had been on administrative leave for the last several months while the investigation was underway.
Pridgen and Keyes were accused of leaking Officer William Martin’s body camera video of a controversial arrest in December. Martin’s private personnel file was also released.
Martin was suspended for 10 days after he arrested Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters, which drew widespread criticism.
Craig had called 911 to complain a neighbor had assaulted her son after accusing him of littering. Martin questioned why Craig didn’t teach her son not to litter.