8 Teenagers Rescued From ‘Joker’ Ride At Six Flags

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a scary night for eight teenagers at Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington after they became stuck on the theme park’s newest roller coaster “The Joker” while rain moved through North Texas.

The teenagers were on the new ride when it stopped mid-air just after midnight Saturday morning. They dangled high above the ground for hours as wind and rain moved through the area.

A technical rescue team from the Arlington Fire Department used aerial trucks, ladders and safety harnesses to get them safely to the ground.

“At the time, the roller coaster was stuck, there was a severe thunderstorm moving through the Arlington area. I don’t know how much that played a role in the roller coaster doing what it did,” said Arlington Fire Deputy Chief Mike French.

The park was open until 5:00 a.m. Saturday for high school seniors from around the area for Senior Night.

Medical teams made sure the teenagers were okay after they were brought to the ground.

“The Joker” is Six Flags’ newest attraction, and it was set to open Saturday to the public. However, the ride’s opening will be delayed following this incident in order for a safety check to be complete.

In a statement, a Six Flags spokesperson added,

“The safety of our guests is our highest priority. Our maintenance and safety teams worked with the Arlington Fire Department to unload 8 guests from the ride. Our engineers are currently conducting a thorough inspection to determine what triggered the ride to stop. A determination of when the ride will open will be made once the safety check is complete.”