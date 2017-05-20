CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Police: Boy Calls Cops To Say Father Had Drugs In Luggage

May 20, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: Drug Trafficking, Drugs, Lawrence, Massachusetts, Reckless Endangerment, Yamil Mercado

LAWRENCE, Mass. (CBSNEWS/AP) – Authorities in Massachusetts are praising an 11-year-old boy who called police to report that his father had drugs in his luggage.

Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick said the boy told officers Wednesday that he had seen his father selling drugs earlier in the day.

Fitzpatrick called the boy “brave.”

Police say they found more than 200 grams of heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl, with a street value of about $8,500, in the suitcase.

Prosecutors say the father, 41-year-old Yamil Mercado, was arraigned Friday on charges of trafficking heroin and reckless endangerment of a child.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

