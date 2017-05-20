Football Game Held In Highland Park For Kids With Special Needs

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIGHLAND PARK (CBSDFW.COM) – Over at Highland Park High School’s football stadium, many big games have been played by the beloved championship team, but none could be seen as greater than the game that was played there Saturday.
Before the cheers and the touchdowns, a thought sparked in the mind of eighth-grade Highland Park quarterback Brayden Schager.
In what’s known as the “Buddy Bowl,” the game pairs a Highland Park Middle School football player with a child with special needs.
“There’s nothing like this in Texas… and it’s the biggest state for football, and we just thought it was a great idea,” said Schager.
Schager made sure the field at Highland Park High School was free and even had a little help from head football coach Randy Allen, who was also in attendance at Saturday’s game.
“The smiles on people’s faces today and the friendships and relationships that they’ll develop through this Buddy Bowl will last them for a lifetime,” said Coach Allen.
This was the first year for the Buddy Bowl and many believe it won’t be the last.
“I just want to get this bigger and bigger and just have more people come and continue to do it every year,” said Schager, “and just have good times with these kids who don’t get a chance to do this in their every day lives.”