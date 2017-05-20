Forney Community Holds Vigil To Honor Softball Player

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a moving tribute Saturday night after an emotional roller coaster of a week for a high school softball team.

Hundreds showed up at the softball field in Mulberry Park to remember freshman Emily Galiano who was killed earlier this week in a car accident. The vigil came on the same day her team advanced to the next round of the state championship, and her teammates wanted to remind everyone they couldn’t have done it without her.

They packed the stands surrounding the softball field just as they did so many times this season to watch Galiano help her team have a championship year. Galiano’s teammates stood together to honor the freshman.

Tuesday night the players had gathered for a team dinner. As they left, a car accidentally ran over Galiano. It was another player behind the wheel.

The team chose to play Thursday night, dedicating their season to Galiano and her family. While they lost that first game of the series, the team rallied to win game two Friday.

Head coach Pat Eitel says it was a talk from Galiano’s father that helped the team focus.

“And so he goes, everybody take a big, deep breath. And then he goes, take another one, so they all did, and then he said, that’s what I want you to do when you go to play today,” Coach Eitel said.

The team would go on to win game three, securing a place in the next round of the state championship they hope to dedicate to Galiano.

“What we went through as a family with the tragedy, I mean it’s within us. I mean we know what happened, but to overcome and start healing the way we did, I mean it was great,” Eitel said.

Win or lose, he’s grateful his young players have this opportunity to both grieve together and celebrate Galiano’s life.