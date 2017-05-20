Heightened Security In Place For Baby Swans In Dallas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas woman isn’t taking any chances for her new baby swans after her previous ones were stolen last year, and this time she’s warning potential swan snatchers that she’s prepared.

Day after day, neighbors flock to the edge of a University Park home to welcome its three newest additions. The baby swans hatched a few weeks ago under heightened security with 24/7 surveillance and signs throughout.

Owner Jennifer Houghton didn’t want any trouble this time after she believes someone used a net to scoop her previous baby swans out of the water last year.

“We know they were stolen because our housekeeper saw it happen,” said Houghton.

She called police, but it was too late. The baby swans were already gone along with the suspicious people she says are responsible.

“It was terrible last year. I got the call that said the babies had been taken. My heart sunk. I said, ‘that can’t be,'” said Houghton.

Houghton recently posted a message on social media that said, “Swan snatchers beware!”

Her “Swan Cam” draws followers from all across the country which helps keep a close eye on the baby swans. She asks that if anyone sees anything suspicious that they report it to her.

“Honestly, I think they’re safe this year. Never say never, but I think we’ve done everything they can to keep them safe.”