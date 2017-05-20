Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Police Officer

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks For SpringHead out and enjoy America's great outdoors by visiting any of these five must-see national parks this spring.

AA Launches New International Nonstop Flights From DFWNew service also provides one-stop connections for customers traveling between Europe, South America, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

How To Stay Relaxed On A Packed PlanePassengers have many in-air forms of entertainment to help them cope with crowded airplanes and noisy people

Visit 5 European Castles Without Leaving The StatesAn introduction to five of the finest European-styled castles in America