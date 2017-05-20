Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Police Officer

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say a man was arrested after he fired shots at an officer during a foot pursuit late Friday evening.
A Grand Prairie officer was investigating a possible stolen vehicle at around 11:30 p.m. near the 2900 block of West Arkansas Lane when a male suspect began running from the officer.
During the foot chase, the man fired shots towards the officer. The shots missed the officer, and the officer did not return fire, according to police.
The suspect was eventually caught by assisting officers, and the firearm was recovered.
“We are very thankful this officer was not injured and was able to return home to his family at the end of his shift,” said a police spokesperson.
Police say the suspect is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Facility on charges of attempted capital murder on a police officer, evading and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
