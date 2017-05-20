Pregame Baseball Nuggets: Rangers Win 10 Straight, Nomar On Hitting Streak

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

The Rangers have won 10 straight games. It’s the fourth-longest streak in franchise history (14, 12, 11, 10) and the longest streak in MLB this year

*From @Evan_P_Grant on twitter, during the Rangers’ 10-game win streak, 10 different pitchers have collected wins.

*Speaking of streaks… the Rangers have won 7 straight in Detroit, their longest winning streak ever in Detroit.

*One more streak for you: The Rangers have scored 5+ in 8 straight games

*Nomar Mazara currently has a 8-game hitting streak, the longest by a Ranger this season. During the streak he’s 12-for-30 (.400) with 6 doubles. He’s reached base in 17 of his last 34 PA.

*Oh, and Maz is hitting .375 with RISP, 4th in the A.L.

*The Rangers are holding opposing hitters to a .224 batting average with RISP, 3rd best in MLB.

*During the team’s 10-game winning streak, Joey Gallo’s slashing .167/.342/.467/.809 thanks to 7 walks and 3 home runs. Rare to see an OPS that high with a batting average that low.

*Keone Kela has three 2.0 IP/0 R performances this year, most on the team.

*The Rangers’ rotation has a combined 3.27 ERA, which remains the best in Major League Baseball.

*Griffin’s teams are 53-23 when he starts in his career. That’s a W% of 69.7%.

*A.J. Griffin has thrown 138 pitches below 70 MPH so far this season, easily the most in MLB.

1. A.J. Griffin, 138

2. Bronson Arroyo, 53

3. Steven Wright, 44

*Opposing hitters have chased just 3 of 31 changeups thrown by Griffin out of the strike zone, 109th out of 109 qualifiers.

*How important is it that Griffin gets ahead? When behind, hitters have a .984 SLG against him since 2016, 3rd highest/168 pitchers

*Griffin has won all 4 of his road starts in 2017 with a 1.38 ERA (4 ER/26.0 IP). He’s tied with Carlos Carrasco, Phil Hughes, Clayton Kershaw, and Dallas Keuchel for most road wins in MLB this year.

*Since 2016 All-Star Break, opposing hitters are batting just .198 vs. Verlander, 3rd in MLB

1. David Phelps, .184

2. Ervin Santana, .194

3. Justin Verlander, .198

*Verlander’s average fastball velocity, 94.8 mph, is 11th hardest in MLB. Avg velo by year

09: 95.6

10: 95.4

11: 95.0

12: 94.3

13: 93.3

14: 92.3

15: 92.8

16: 93.5

17: 94.8

*Rangers vs. 95+ mph fastball in 2017

Choo: 6/13

Mazara: 6/16

DeShields: 3/9

Andrus: 5/19

Odor: 3/16

Napoli: 4/25

Gallo: 3/19

*Since the 2016 All-Star Break, Verlander has struck out 32.5% of left-handed batters, 4th highest rate in MLB (avg: 19.7%)

*Random: Verlander has thrown over to first base 318 times since start of 2016, most in MLB. He’s picked off 3, T-28th.