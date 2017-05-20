CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Texas House Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

May 20, 2017 4:16 PM
AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas House has approved safety standards for self-driving cars, hoping to better regulate technology that’s already been tested on the streets of the state capital.

The bill by Sen. Kelly Hancock, a North Richland Hills Republican, mandates that autonomous vehicles comply with national traffic codes. The state could also supersede local regulations made to accommodate self-driving cars.

The House passed Hancock’s measure via voice vote Saturday. It unanimously cleared the Senate last month, but House changes now send it back there.

Google has tested self-driving cars in Austin, where city officials embraced technology that in the past was slowed by regulations in the company’s home state of California.

Hancock’s bill also requires self-driving cars to be equipped with data-recording systems and to stop and notify “proper authorities” after crashes.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

