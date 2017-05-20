Texas House Revives Previously Stalled ‘Lunch Shaming’ Ban

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas House has revived a much-watched bill to keep schools from stigmatizing children while trying to collect parents’ lunch debts.
San Antonio Democratic Rep. Diego Bernal included language discouraging “lunch shaming” Saturday on a separate bill allowing surplus food to be donated at public schools.
It was unanimously approved after a similar attempt was defeated by conservatives Friday night.
Some students who owe lunch debts are currently denied hot meals and given cheaper options, including cheese sandwiches. Dallas Democratic Rep. Helen Giddings had introduced a full bill banning that.
It went on a previous “uncontested” calendar for non-controversial legislation. But tea party-backed lawmakers blocked that entire calendar, protesting their own failed bills.
That made Giddings declare, “The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who harm our children.”
