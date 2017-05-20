Tom Mechler Resigns As Texas GOP Chairman

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Republican Party of Texas Chairman Tom Mechler resigned from his position Saturday for personal reasons.
Mechler took the office of chairman in March 2015 after he had served as treasurer of the Republican Party of Texas.
GOP Chairman Phillip Huffines said in a statement,
“I am saddened to see the resignation of Tom Mechler from the Republican Party of Texas,” said Chairman Phillip Huffines. “I wish him and his family the best and I am hopeful for the future of our party. I look forward to working with the new incoming chairman when that is decided.”
The Texas GOP says an election will held at an upcoming quarterly meeting on June 3 in Austin to find an interim chairman to fulfill the rest of Mechler’s term.