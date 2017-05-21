Initiative Looks To Provide Long-Term Solutions For Dallas Panhandlers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For many panhandlers, they’re surviving, but it could hardly be seen as living as they hold cardboard etched with signs and collect spare change on the street. A new initiative called “An Open Road” could lead those in Dallas to long-term solutions.

Instead of panhandling on corners of streets and weaving through traffic, the initiative would offer day labor and cash payments to those seeking to live better.

Albert Richard runs “Way Back House” which would operate the new program if approved by the city.

“They’re not getting a free ride of any kind,” said Richard. “We’ll be doing different projects around the city so their day labor will be productive.”

Richard says the primary operation is employment for people with criminal backgrounds.

The initiative will be heard in a public safety committee meeting Monday. The outreach will target areas where panhandlers frequent.

“We’ve built in careful evaluation. Where they were recruited, the circumstance they were in and their reaction – whether they come back a second day or third day,” said Richard.

Over the course of the proposed six-month program, up to 100 panhandlers will be offered services to help them find permanent housing and stable employment.

“We want evidence. I think that’s what the council is after,” said Richard. “Not everyone is 100 percent certain that this is the best approach. Maybe it isn’t. If it isn’t, we want to have proof it isn’t.”

The initiative is not yet approved, however, council member Adam McGough says the committee will vote on it Wednesday after Monday’s hearing.