Bracket Set For Big 12 Baseball Tournament

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The 2017 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship bracket has been set after teams wrapped up their regular seasons over the weekend.

As the top-seeded team in the tournament, Texas Tech will take on the eighth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowboys, while the fourth-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers take on No. 5 Baylor.

On the other side of the bracket, the second place TCU Horned Frogs will match up with the seventh-seeded Kansas Jayhawks and the third-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on No. 6 Texas Longhorns.

The tournament will take place at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City starting on Wednesday morning.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting Big12Sports.com/BuyTickets, okcdodgers.com or through Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available by visiting the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark box office or calling 405.218.2180.

Wednesday through Saturday’s games will be telecast on FCS, FSSW+ or FSMW+ with Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game on FOX Sports Networks.

Wednesday, May 24

Session One

Game 1: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 5 Baylor – 9:00 a.m.

Game 2: No. 1 Texas Tech vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State – 12:30 p.m.

Session Two

Game 3: No. 2 TCU vs. No. 7 Kansas – 4:00 p.m.

Game 4: No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Texas – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

Session Three

Game 5: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser – 9:00 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser – 12:30 p.m.

Session Four

Game 7: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 4:00 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Session Five

Game 9: Game 7 Loser vs. Game 5 Winner – 3:15 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Session Six

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner – 9:00 a.m.

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 12:30 p.m.

Session Seven

*Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Loser Game 11, If Necessary – 4:00 p.m.

**Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12, If Necessary*** – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 28

Session Eight

Game 15: Championship Game – 1:00 p.m.

Times listed in Central.

*Game 13 will be necessary if the winner of Game 9 also wins Game 11.

**Game 14 will be necessary if the winner of Game 10 also wins Game 12.

***If Game 13 is unnecessary, Game 14 will be played at 4:30 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m.