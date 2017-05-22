Dallas Residents Pack Town Hall To Talk About $800M Bond

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dozens of Dallas residents packed Dallas City Council chambers on Monday night for a town hall-style meeting with leaders of a task force handling an $800 million dollar bond for 2017.

The purpose was to hear directly from residents about where the money should go.

While there were those who spoke about improving streets and infrastructure an overwhelming amount of residents spoke about better funding for parks and libraries. Proponents of better library funding say they were promised at least two new libraries back during the last bond.

Now they want to see those libraries built.

“It’s more than just books there are programs that bring children to the love of reading and there are statistics that children who love to read have less rates of juvenile delinquency,” said Trudi Swedlund who supports the library.

Another resident, Cynthia Mulcahy spoke at the podium Monday night in support of parks. She says Dallas has a lack of green space, especially in the southern parts of the city.

She added, “I just think it’s so important living in a metropolitan area that you have green space… the city really needs to be looking more for the parks that already exist and acquiring more space for new parks.”

The residents will have one more chance to speak directly to the task force on Thursday during another town hall style meeting.