Demoted FWPD Officer To Speak At Press Conference

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Today we expect to hear more from at least one of the Fort Worth police officers who were demoted last week. The move came after an investigation into the leak of a viral bodycam video.

The officers, Assistant Chief Abdul Pridgen and Deputy Chief Vance Keyes, both attended the disciplinary hearing on Friday. But now one of them plans to publically address the punishment handed down by Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

The officers are accused of downloading and leaking body camera video and confidential records on Officer William Martin. The video shows Martin’s controversial arrest of Jacqueline Craig – the Fort Worth mother who called police to report an assault on her son, back in December.

Officer Martin was suspended for 10 days for his actions, but Pridgen and Keyes were demoted. As a result of that demotion the two are no longer a part of Chief Fitzgerald’s executive team and both have been busted down to the rank of police captain.

Chief Fitzgerald also suspended Keyes for three days, and recommended that the U.S. Civil Service Commission drop Pridgen down two more ticks – to the rank of sergeant. After the announcement about the demotions the Chief spoke about the decision. “It’s been a difficult decision again regarding two men I trusted and called colleagues and called friends,” he said.

An internal investigation found Pridgen and Keyes exchanged text messages about Officer Martin and issues of racial disparity. It is former Deputy Chief Keyes who is expected to speak at a press conference this morning and give his take on the punishment handed down by the Chief.

Walking out of the disciplinary hearing last week Pridgen said, “I’ve done nothing wrong and justice will be served. I will consult with my attorney and I’m pretty sure they can expect a lawsuit.”

Chief Fitzgerald has said the investigation surrounding Craig’s arrest and the actions of the officers are not the same and that he cannot rule out criminal charges being filed against the two men.