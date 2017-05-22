Frisco ISD Names Lone Finalist For Superintendent

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco ISD trustees named Dr. Mike Waldrip the lone finalist for the district’s superintendent vacancy in a specially called meeting Monday afternoon.

Dr. Waldrip, current superintendent of Coppell ISD, is expected to assume the duties of FISD superintendent sometime after a state-mandated 21-day waiting period, according to an FISD news release.

Dr. Waldrip will succeed Dr. Jeremy Lyon, who is set to retire in June after more than four years as FISD superintendent and 31 years in public education.

The selection of Dr. Waldrip as lone finalist concludes a two-month search for Dr. Lyon’s replacement.

With the assistance of Jenny Preston Consulting, the Board garnered public input from community members as well as FISD staff to develop a wish list of qualities the district desired in a new superintendent, the release stated.

“Hiring a superintendent is the most far-reaching decision a school board will ever make,” said Anne McCausland, president of the FISD School Board. “This Board focused its energies to find the best fit for our students, staff, parents and community. We are thrilled to have Dr. Mike Waldrip continue our commitment to student achievement and keep Frisco ISD a destination district.”

Dr. Waldrip, a 35-year educator, has been superintendent of schools in Coppell since 2014.

He spent the previous 12 years in Frisco ISD, serving as middle school principal and director of secondary instruction before opening Liberty High School as principal in 2006.

He went on to serve as assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent prior to accepting the reins in Coppell.

A 1982 graduate of Texas Tech University, Dr. Waldrip earned his undergraduate degree in biology and physical education.

Both his masters and doctorate are in educational administration from Sul Ross State University and the University of North Texas, respectively.