Texas Guard Jones Leaves NBA Draft To Return To Longhorns

May 22, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Jones, Basketball, Big 12, Longhorns, NBA Draft, Shaka Smart, Texas

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas guard Andrew Jones has withdrawn from the upcoming NBA draft and will return for his sophomore season.

Jones has entered the draft but didn’t hire an agent, which left him eligible to return to play in college. He participated in the NBA draft combine and attended some team workouts.

Jones started 23 games as a freshman last season, averaging just over 11 points as Texas struggled to an 11-22 finish, its worst season in more than 30 years. His return is the latest boost for third-year coach Shaka Smart, who has signed one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch