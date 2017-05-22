Mother Leaves Infant Son At Plano Fire Station Under “Safe Haven Law”

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANO (CBSDFW) – A baby left at a Plano fire station last week is in a safe place Monday thanks to a Texas law.

According to the Plano Fire Department, a mother left her 2-day-old baby at a fire station on Thursday under Texas’ Safe Haven law.

Authorities say the woman knocked on the door of the station at 1901 K Avenue and told a firefighter/paramedic that she felt she couldn’t take care of the child.

The child appeared to be in good health and was quickly evaluated and transported by ambulance to Children’s Medical Center in Plano, per fire department policy.

The baby was medically assessed and Child Protective Services took custody of the child and placed him in a foster home.

“I believe this was the ultimate act of love,” said Fire Chief Sam Greif. “This mother knew, for whatever reason, she could not provide the home that others so badly want to provide. I hope others that find themselves in her position will show the love and compassion she demonstrated.”

The Safe Haven law, enacted in 1999, gives parents who are unable to care for their child a safe and legal choice to leave their infant with an employee at a designated safe place—a hospital, freestanding emergency medical care facility, fire or EMS station.

The Plano Fire Department says they have taken in three babies since the law was enacted.