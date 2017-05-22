$15 Ring, NASA Moon Bag To Score Big Fortunes At Auction

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSDFW.COM) – Two upcoming auctions at Sotheby’s are bringing truth to the saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

A ring bought in the 1980’s for about $15 was thought to be a piece of decorative costume jewelry.

After its owner had it appraised decades later, it was found to be a 26-carat diamond!

The anonymous owner’s $15 ring is expected to sell for around $450,000!

Sotheby’s is also auctioning off a forgotten piece of space history.

A “lunar sample” bag was bought at auction for $995, but the bag’s legacy was not known.

The bag’s new owner sent it to NASA where they found it came from the Apollo 11 mission and used by Neil Armstrong himself!

The owner’s $995 moon bag is expected to fetch between $2 million and $4 million!