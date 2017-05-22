Six Flags Over Texas Coaster Reopens After Riders Stranded

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An official with Six Flags Over Texas says high winds amid stormy weather triggered a safety sensor to stop a roller coaster and leave eight riders stranded.
Park spokeswoman Sharon Parker says The Joker ride reopened Sunday after inspectors checked the new coaster at the park in Arlington.
The 120-foot-tall ride shut down early Saturday morning, on an upper part of track, during an overnight high school event at the park. As part of a special Senior Night the park was open until 5:00 a.m. Saturday for high school seniors.
A technical rescue team from the Arlington Fire Department used ladder trucks and safety harnesses to reach the riders and help them down in a three-hour process during rainy weather.
Parker initially said a safety feature halted the ride, which debuted over the weekend. She later said headwinds caused sensors on The Joker, named for a DC Comics villain, to stop at a safe location of the track.
