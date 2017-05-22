Better Slow Down In Weatherford!

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A sweet and humorous moment involving a Weatherford Police officer and little girl is making the rounds on social media.
The child’s mother, Kristen Garrett, sent the photos to the Weatherford Police Department which shared them on their Facebook page.
Garrett sent the photos with the following caption:
“Thank you Officer Rivas for slowing her down!!”
Weatherford Police responded with, “You brought a smile to our faces with these! Thank you so much for sharing!”
No details yet on where these photos were taken or how they came about.