More Texas High Schoolers Who Fail Tests Could Graduate

May 22, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: diploma, Education, Graduation, STAAR, STAAR Test, Standardized test, Standardized Testing, Standardized Tests, Students

AUSTIN (AP) — More Texas high schoolers could soon have a chance to graduate without passing all of the state’s mandatory tests.

The Texas House on Monday voted to extend an alternative graduation program for high school seniors who fail the standardized tests required for a diploma.

The program, created in 2015, allows students not passing up to two standardized tests in English, U.S. history, biology, and algebra to appear before educational committees.

Those can grant diplomas based on other factors, like passing all necessary classes with acceptable attendance and grades.

Designed to help students with language barriers, learning disabilities, and testing anxiety, the program would have expired, but could now be extended until 2021.

After a final House vote Tuesday, the bill heads back to the Senate, which already passed it previously.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

