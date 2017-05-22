Trailer Stolen From Keller Dance Studio

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KELLER (CBS11) – Keller Police are looking for a trailer that was stolen from a local dance studio. Props inside were to be used in an upcoming recital.

Delisa King, owner of the King & Roberts Dance Studio, believes someone drove away with the trailer that was located behind the studio.

“There are a lot of things that a normal person would wonder, ‘what is this?’ but it’s real important stuff that we use,” said King.

She believes the trailer vanished between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

“As I was walking back from the trash, I thought, ‘something just doesn’t look right.’ Then I realized, the trailer’s gone!” said King.

She filed a police report and made a list of what was locked up. It’s hard to add up the full cost, and replace more than 20 years of treasured memories.

King says the crime has left her “really frustrated because these kids have worked really hard.”

The students have a recital in June and a national competition in July. Parents are scrambling to buy, donate and replace what was lost.

“I’ve been very blessed that I’ve got amazing family. They’re all, ‘hey, tell us what you want first. What you need. What we need to go get…’ Who’re all pulling together for their kids,” said King.

King says she wants the trailer back – no questions asked.