Want A Duck? Close To 150 Birds Need Homes

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
19 Killed, 50 Hurt After Reported Explosion At Manchester Arena | Watch Live CBSN

Want A Duck? Close To 150 Birds Need Homes

May 22, 2017 7:41 PM By Jason Allen
Filed Under: Birds, Ducks, Feathers, HSNT, the humane society of north texas, Wise County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Humane Society of North Texas is trying to find homes for nearly 150 ducks, a group getting bigger by the day.

Nearly 90 adult ducks and about 50 ducklings, so far, are spreading out at a facility usually used for rescued horses, donkeys and chickens.

They arrived last week from a home in Wise County. Development director Sandy Shelby said when the home owner moved, she left a friend in charge of her property and the animals. The friend was able to place some of them, but the ducks were too much.

“I think it’s maybe a combination of somebody having a lot of animals and then not paying attention to the fact the females were having nests and laying eggs,” she said.

Some of the eggs collected, are just hatching, meaning the more time that goes by, the bigger the group gets. Monday they were on fences, in a stock pond, and packing into the same shade usually occupied by a small group of horses.

HSNT is looking for people willing to adopt the birds. They prefer a home with a pond, and a shelter. They do site visits for all adoptions to make sure the new home is sufficient.

Along with the ducks, HSNT also took in several guineafowl, some chickens, rabbits, kittens and a small piglet.

More from Jason Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch