Want A Duck? Close To 150 Birds Need Homes

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Humane Society of North Texas is trying to find homes for nearly 150 ducks, a group getting bigger by the day.

Nearly 90 adult ducks and about 50 ducklings, so far, are spreading out at a facility usually used for rescued horses, donkeys and chickens.

They arrived last week from a home in Wise County. Development director Sandy Shelby said when the home owner moved, she left a friend in charge of her property and the animals. The friend was able to place some of them, but the ducks were too much.

“I think it’s maybe a combination of somebody having a lot of animals and then not paying attention to the fact the females were having nests and laying eggs,” she said.

Some of the eggs collected, are just hatching, meaning the more time that goes by, the bigger the group gets. Monday they were on fences, in a stock pond, and packing into the same shade usually occupied by a small group of horses.

HSNT is looking for people willing to adopt the birds. They prefer a home with a pond, and a shelter. They do site visits for all adoptions to make sure the new home is sufficient.

Along with the ducks, HSNT also took in several guineafowl, some chickens, rabbits, kittens and a small piglet.