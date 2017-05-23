Best Memorial Day Events In DFW

By Kena SosaMemorial Day 2017 falls on May 29. Surely, Dallas and Fort Worth residents as well as visitors are looking forward to the festivities. Please don’t forget that this holiday is meant to honor those who have fallen and celebrate with grandeur for them.



Sky’s The Limit-A Night Above the City

Rooftop Event Spot1000 14th St., Suite 400Plano, TX 75074 www.therooftop2017.eventbrite.com Date: Saturday May 27, 2017 at 7 p.m. After making sure to honor those Memorial Day is dedicated to, many people take advantage of the occasion to celebrate big. This Memorial Day Weekend, the Sky’s The Limit rooftop event offers more than one can imagine in fun. At 7 p.m. jazz will dance through the air, followed by Big Daddy the DJ. Make sure you have enough energy to last by sampling free hors d’oeuvres, washing it down with a luscious cocktail or drink special. Tickets are $50 for general seating. VIP Seating is also available. Half of the proceeds go to the High School Scholarship Fund of the Pinnacle Star Foundation.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Memorial Day Concert

Flagpole HillNorthwest Highway and Buckner BoulevardDallas, TX 75238(214) 670-8281 www.mydso.com/buy/tickets/memorial-day-concert Date: Monday, May 29 at 8:15 a.m. Join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra on Flagpole Hill on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at 8:15 p.m. for a live performance that will bring tears to your eyes and a proud smile to your lips. Patriotic, proud, and lively music will enchant visitors as they take in the profound magnitude of the day, inspiring gratitude for the service paid to our country. Be part of something special this Memorial Day, come see the DSO at Flagpole Hill.

Carry the Load Memorial March

3505 Maple Ave.Dallas, TX 75219(214) 723-6068 www.carrytheload.org On Sunday, May 28 at 4 p.m., mountains of people will be trekking to Reverchon Park to participate in the Carry the Load March. Carry the Load honors servicemen and women with an epic 23 hour march beginning Sunday and ending Monday at 3 p.m. The two day event with live music, speeches and ceremonies for those who have fallen. Not to worry though, no one is required to be on the move for two days straight. Participants can decide for themselves for how long they want to be on the run for this great cause. Related: Best Memorial Day Getaways Near DFW

Cruisin’ Granbury Memorial Weekend

100 East Pearl St.Granbury, TX 76048(682) 936-4550 www.granburysquare.com All weekend long, the town of Granbury will be giving us a blast from the past with their annual, Cruisin’ Granbury Memorial Weekend event. This year on May 27 through 29, 2017, downtown Granbury, just a short drive southwest of Dallas, will be filled with classic cars aplenty and entertainment that will slap a smile on your face. Get to know some new people or spend quality time with family or friends dancing, browsing wares of local vendors or perusing hot rods. This year’s event will feature an Elvis tribute and Memorial Day ceremony as well.