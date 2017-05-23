Body Cam Video Shows Officer Use Taser On Handcuffed Suspect

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BALCH SPRINGS (CBS11) – Newly released body cam video shows a Balch Springs Police sergeant last year using a Taser on a handcuffed suspect.

This comes just weeks after another officer was fired and charged with murder for the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

The department said it chose to release the body cam video after it was leaked to another news station.

The video shows police responding to a 911 call about a man waving a gun in April of 2016.

Marco Stephenson was on his knees with his hands on his head as officers approached.

An officer kicked away what turns out to be a BB gun, while his partner put on the handcuffs.

Stevenson argues with officers in the video, but does not appear to physically resist.

Moments later, Sgt. James Young pulls his Taser and shocks Stephenson.

“You hear me? Can you hear me? You gonna straighten up? Because I’m not playing with you today,” Young tells him.

NAACP Dallas president Arther Fleming says its part of a pattern of abuse.

“I think we need to ask the Department of Justice to come in and look at the police department,” said Fleming.

Balch Springs Police, though, sid fellow officers troubled by the sergeant’s actions were the ones who brought the incident to the department’s attention.

After the Texas Rangers investigated and chose not to bring charges, the department said it reprimanded the sergeant, required he undergo training and removed him from patrol.

The department said this case is unrelated to the recent shooting death of Jordan Edwards.

The department is investigating who leaked the video and why.