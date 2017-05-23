‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Bringing Tour To Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The obnoxious teen that became famous for uttering the phrase, “cash me outside, how bow dah” on the Dr. Phil show is set to test her upcoming tour in Texas.

Danielle Bregoli achieved internet fame in 2016 when featured on Psychologist Dr. Phil McGraw’s television show for being a, “Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old.”

Now, the 14-year-old Bregoli is taking her show on the road, literally.

With no known talent, other than being a smart-mouthed social media sensation, she is preparing for a nationwide tour. What is she performing you might ask? No one knows.

“She’ll be vibeing [sic] some records and she’ll do a live Q&A with the audience and have some one-on-one moments with people on the stage,” Manager Adam Kluger told Billboard. “The reason why teenagers and young adults are so interested in her is because she is refreshingly honest. She doesn’t care how a 14-year-old is supposed to act. She’s true to her brand.”

According to her management team Danielle has booked two pre-tour test dates, July 8th at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and July 9th at the House of Blues in Houston.