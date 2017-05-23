DFW Concert Venues Take Precautions After UK Attack

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one North Texas concert venue has made security changes following the attack at the Ariana Grande concert in the United Kingdom on Monday night. The death toll from that blast has jumped past 20 people and dozens more are among the injured.

The explosion in Manchester sent ripples around the world, and authorities in Grand Prairie on Monday opted to increase the police presence at Verizon Theatre, as John Legend was in town for a show. Lt. Anthony Hogan said, despite zero intelligence of a similar attack, officials felt compelled to beef up security as a precaution.

“I think it’s kind of a sad commentary on the world we live in these days,” said Kaylee Criswell. “It’s hard to go somewhere you think is going to be fun.”

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

The American Airlines Center in Dallas is doing what they can to ease fan fears as well, before the New Kids on the Block come into town for a performance on Tuesday night. The venue has posted emergency plans online, saying that personnel have been trained to assist in an emergency situation, and both visual and audible alarms are located inside of the building.

However, there has been no specific word about changes to security at the American Airlines Center.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Experts have stated that it is always important to have a plan in place for a large event. Terrorism specialist and former officer Clint McNear said that venues continue to be “soft targets” for attacks. Attendees should be aware and know the exits, and not solely rely on others for security.

“At what point is enough enough? We can’t ultimately not travel,” McNear said. “We can’t [not] fly or quit going to concerts or the Rangers game.”